Juventus to make official January transfer bid for Fiorentina striker Vlahovic

Juventus will make an official transfer bid for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, GOAL can report.

The 21-year-old is perhaps the biggest attacking name available on the market this month, with Arsenal also among the teams interested.

Vlahovic has scored 17 league goals this campaign after tallying 21 goals last season.

What's known about Vlahovic's potential transfer?

Juventus are thought to want the player in January rather than over the summer and have reportedly come to an agreement with Fiorentina over his market value.

However, the Turin club must find a way to ensure the payment would be financially feasible at this time given ongoing issues stemming from the Covid pandemic.

Vlahovic's goalscoring record

The forward broke onto the scene last season with 21 goals and three assists in 37 Serie A appearances before further improved his stock this year with 17 goals and two assists in 21 appearances.

The Serbia international has also made an impact with his country, scoring five times in 2021.

