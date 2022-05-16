Juventus give Chiellini final send-off in 17th minute of final home match with club

Juventus substituted Giorgio Chiellini off the pitch in the 17th minute on Monday against Lazio so he could be recognised by home supporters at the Allianz Stadium.

The legendary centre-back recently announced he would leave the Bianconeri after the season, with his next step yet to be determined.

Chiellini received a standing ovation as he exited the field and hugged manager Max Allegri.

Why did Chiellini leave in the 17th minute?

The time for his departure represented his 17 years spent with the club.

He gave the captain's armband to Paulo Dybala, who is also expected to leave Juventus, and made way for Matthijs de Ligt before conversing with supporters and meeting with his family.

A Juventus icon.



Giorgio Chiellini left to a standing ovation. 🖤 🤍 pic.twitter.com/mGaxsrJxQq — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 16, 2022

Giorgio Chiellini departs the field at the Allianz Stadium one final time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AJUFqp8WvH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2022

What's next for the defender?

While Chiellini has not said whether he would play elsewhere, he has reportedly received interest from MLS.

The nine-time Serie A winner would become one of the league's most recognisable names if he decided to finish his career in the United States.

