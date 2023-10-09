'We trust Allegri, we count on him' - Juventus have placed full trust in Massimiliano Allegri this season amid criticism of his style of play

Massimiliano Allegri has been backed to return success to Juventus by major club official John Elkann.

Juventus seeking to recover after disastrous 2022/23

Allegri remains in charge in his second spell

Elkann spoke out about hopes for the future

WHAT HAPPENED? Elkann, American descendent of the Agnelli family, gave his public support to Allegri at a ceremony to mark the opening of the new Juventus museum this week.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have 83 trophies here, 82 that were won with my family. There is a great past here, but also a great present and a great future," Elkann said.

"Our coach has contributed to many successes, which we hope will continue. We have always felt a sense of responsibility towards the fans, the commitment on our part has always been there, and that will always be the case. The hope is to share all the positive aspects together, while also helping the entire country to grow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus are only four points off the lead in Serie A so far this season but haven't won the league since their run of nine in a row came to an end in 2020. Allegri won four of those nine during his first spell in charge until 2019, but success has been hard to come by since his return in 2021 and Juve finished seventh last season following a 10-point deduction as punishment for capital gains violations. Criticism of Allegri, who also won AC Milan's 2010/11 scudetto, and his tactics has been ongoing for several years.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Juve's very next game after the October international break will see them travel to San Siro to face AC Milan, with the chance to make a major statement in the early Serie A title race.