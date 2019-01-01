Juventus defeat ‘will make us grow a lot’, says Napoli defender Koulibaly

Massimiliano Allegri’s men ended the Parthenopeans’ unbeaten run at Stadio San Paolo and the 27-year-old has called on his side to move on

defender Kalidou Koulibaly believes their 2-1 loss to reigning Italian champions will make the team ‘grow a lot’.

First-half goals from Miralem Pjanic and Emre Can rendered Jose Callejón’s effort a mere consolation as the Old Lady ended a six-game unbeaten run of the Naples outfit.

The international who made his 24th league appearance in the encounter featured for the entire duration but could not save his side from avoiding defeat.

Following the loss, the former player has called on his side to move on and continue their quest to finish well at the end of the season.

“Difficult to comment [on the] defeat but that will make us grow a lot. We are a team of great quality, we must not quit,” Koulibaly tweeted.

Despite the defeat, Napoli remain in the second spot after garnering 56 points - 16 points adrift of leaders Juventus - from 26 games.

Koulibaly will hope to help his side bounce back to winning ways when they play host to Red Bull Salzburg in Thursday game.