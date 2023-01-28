Juventus confirm imminent McKennie exit as Nottingham Forest consider hijacking Leeds transfer

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed USMNT star Weston McKennie is set to leave the club before the close of the January transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie is set to leave Juventus before the close of the January transfer window with Premier League clubs vying for his signature. Nottingham Forest are considering joining the race to land the Juventus midfielder, according to The Athletic. Leeds United have been in advanced talks regarding a loan move with an option to buy but are yet to finalise a deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with Leeds, although Juventus's asking price of £31 million ($38m) has proved an issue for the Premier League side. However, manager Jesse Marsch is keen to bring in his compatriot who would link up with USMNT team-mates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Elland Road,

WHAT THEY SAID? "McKennie will not be available tomorrow because he is at the centre of a negotiation. I think the club has already found an agreement with his new team and therefore he won't be there tomorrow," Allegri told reporters. "There will be no reinforcements on the market, if McKennie was to leave there will be Cuadrado, De Sciglio, Soulé, who can also play from outside. If necessary, we will be able to change the structure. The important thing is to recover everyone."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nottingham Forest have already signed Danilo and Chris Wood in the January transfer window and also want to sign goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain. Steve Cooper's side are currently in 13th place in the Premier League table, three points above Leeds United, but have played a game more than the Whites.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds United's next Premier League game is, ironically enough, at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest, although it remains to be seen if McKennie will be involved.