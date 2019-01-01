Juventus close to handing Cuadrado contract extension until 2021

The Colombian has been the subject of transfer rumours once again this summer but it appears he is set to stay in Turin for another two years

are in contact with Juan Cuadrado regarding a contract extension which would see him remain at the club until 2021.

The Colombian’s current deal expires in 2020 but he could sign a one-year extension in the coming weeks, Goal can confirm, as the champions look to keep hold of the versatile midfielder despite his injury problems.

New Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri does not want to lose the former man, who can be deployed either in an attacking sense or as a more defensive wide man, and is making the contract extension one of his first decisions as boss.

News of a contract extension with the Old Lady will quell rumours of an upcoming transfer for Cuadrado with , , and all reportedly interested in a move.

Cuadrado himself spoke out in order to quieten the transfer rumours surrounding him in November 2018, telling Marca : “I think only of Juventus and to reach the goals we have set ourselves.”

The 31-year-old underwent knee surgery in December 2018 after suffering an injury in a game against BSC , and struggled for match fitness during the second half of the season with the Old Lady unwilling to rush his recovery.

Cuadrado made 18 appearances in Serie A last season, scoring just one goal in November against .

His versatility saw him never used in one single position by previous manager Massimiliano Allegri, who opted to deploy the Colombian in central midfield, on the right wing and at right-back in the absence of Joao Cancelo.

He has never been relied on for goals by the Italian giants, scoring just 14 in 137 games, but his willingness to work for the team and endless running have convinced Sarri to ensure he remains at the club for an extra season.

The former man originally moved to Turin on a two-year loan deal from Chelsea in August 2015, with the move becoming permanent for €20 million (£18m/$23m) in May 2017.

The international has played a part in all three of his country's wins at the Copa America so far, as they prepare to face holders in the quarter-finals on Friday evening.