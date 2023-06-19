Juventus set asking price for USMNT star Weston McKennie following Leeds loan & talk of interest from Galatasaray

Juventus have reportedly set Weston McKennie’s asking price in the summer transfer window, with the American midfielder expected to leave Turin.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old has returned to Italy after spending the second-half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Leeds United. That Premier League adventure did not play out as planned, with the talented midfielder attracting plenty of criticism as the Whites suffered relegation out of the English top-flight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With no permanent deal to be done there, Juve are sounding out other potential suitors as they seek to raise funds during the latest widow. Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Bianconeri are looking to generate around €30 million (£26m/$33m) from any deal involving McKennie.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is said that Turkish giants Galatasaray are showing interest in McKennie, with it possible that a deal could be done there that allows another new challenge to be taken on by a man that has just formed part of the USMNT’s triumphant CONCACAF Nations League-winning squad.

WHAT NEXT? McKennie is under contract at Juve through to 2025, but the United States international is being allowed to move on alongside fellow loan star Denis Zakaria – with the Swiss midfielder having spent the 2022-23 campaign with Chelsea.