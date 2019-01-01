Jurgen Klopp needs to sort Mohamed Salah out quickly - John Aldridge

The Egypt star is going through his worst spell in a Red shirt, having not found the back of the net in seven previous games

Jurgen Klopp needs Mohamed Salah to get back to form as soon as possible, with still in the race for the title, according to John Aldridge.

In the last seven games, the 26-year-old has not scored, making it his longest dry spell since joining the Anfield outfit.

He was particularly guilty of wasting chances in the 2-1 win over over the weekend, and also had the hosts’ defence manage to curtail his advances.

Aldridge, a Liverpool legend, believes the striker needs to be helped to rediscover his ‘freedom’ in front of goal.

“Salah turned in one of his worst performances of the season at Fulham on Sunday and the alarm bells should now be ringing loudly for his manager Jurgen Klopp,” Aldridge wrote in his column on the Irish Independent.

“None of us could have expected Salah to reproduce the form that saw him score 44 goals for Liverpool as he fired them into last season’s final, but his dip in form is now in danger of becoming much more than just a temporary blip.

“Salah has scored his share of goals in recent months and even though he is a strong contender to win the Premier League’s golden boot for a second successive season, Liverpool’s star man has now gone seven games without a goal and I feel that the run is getting to him.

“He was finishing chances without even thinking about it last season and that freedom has been lost in recent months, with what looked like partial returns to form against and in the away game at quickly forgotten after his display at Craven Cottage.

“The Fulham defence had Salah in their pocket and every time he got the ball, he looked uncertain and possibly even nervous, which is not an emotion you associate with a player who was being talked about as a contender to be the best in the world not so long ago.”

“Klopp needs Salah to find his form quickly as they need him firing if they are going to win the title and I hope this international break will give him the release he needs to get back on track ahead of what will be a decisive few weeks in this fascinating season.”

With taking on Niger and during the international break, Salah has been excused from national team duty and is expected to be back against , on March 31, fresh.