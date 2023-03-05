Jurgen Klopp hails 'special' Liverpool record-breaker Mohamed Salah & 'force of nature' Darwin Nunez after 'freak result' against Man Utd

Jurgen Klopp was in awe of Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as his team demolished Manchester United 7-0 on Sunday.

Nunez & Salah scored two goals each

Salah now Reds' all-time top scorer in Premier League

Klopp said 7-0 win was a "freak result"

WHAT HAPPENED? Nunez, Salah and Cody Gakpo all scored two each before Roberto Firmino rounded off the scoring as Liverpool inflicted a historic defeat on the Red Devils. Salah's second goal saw him become the club's all-time top scorer in the Premier League, while Nunez now has eight goals to his name in the competition this term, much to Klopp's delight.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp said at his post-match press conference: "Freak result. Really top performance. From the start, I thought the way we started the game was really special. Best for a long, long time. We were aggressive, counter-pressed, we were lively, super active in all the right moments. The performance is super-important, the three points even more important and the result is just the result."

He added: "It was one of the best performances for a long, long time. In a way, everybody saw how good the boys could be. Nobody is in doubt about Darwin’s future impact because he’s a real force of nature, but Cody plays in the most difficult area of the pitch against a man-marking side, which is super tricky, but look how he keeps himself on his feet and provides the overview for everyone else. And Mo is Mo!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah now has 129 Premier League goals to his name, putting him ahead of club legend Robbie Fowler in the Reds' list of top scorers. Sunday's victory was the biggest in Liverpool's history over United and the greatest defeat their rivals have ever suffered in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's men are in action again on Saturday when they meet Bournemouth in the Premier League.