Jurgen Klopp hails 'fantastic' Balogun as Liverpool boss waxes lyrically about Brighton

In his adulation for what Chris Hughton has achieved with the modest side, the German tactician reserved praises for the ex-Mainz 05 stopper

Ahead of Liverpool's visit to Brighton, Jurgen Klopp has hailed Leon Balogun, describing the German-born Nigeria defender as 'fantastic' for the work he does.

Praising what Chris Hughton and his 13th-place side have achieved since gaining promotion to the Premier League in the 2017-18 campaign, Klopp singled out players, from all the positions, who he feels makes the difference in the Seagulls' set-up.

The former Borussia Dortmund gaffer picked out the defender's, third in the centre defensive pecking order at the Amex Stadium outfit after Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy, contributions.

"Apart from the top-six places, it's just a tough place to go. The kind of defending they do, the style of play they have makes them special," Klopp said ahead of Saturday's clash.

"It's really difficult in the Premier League to have the position they do with not massive money to invest. They do it really smart, really smart.

"Having Dunk and Duffy - outstanding centre-half pair. Balogun, I know from Germany as a fantastic boy to step in if he's needed. The full-backs they are always really smart in bringing boys from wherever."