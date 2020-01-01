Junior scores his first league goal to hand Yanga SC victory over KMC FC

The Tanzanian forward had been overlooked by former head coach Zlatko Krmpotic before he left just after over a month in charge

Yanga SC passed what was seen as the first big test in the Mainland season after beating KMC FC 2-1 on Sunday at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Yanga will remain in second place but have increased their tally to 19 points courtesy of Tuisila Kisinda and Waziri Junior’s goals. Hassan Kabunda had given KMC the lead but Yanga fought back to claim their second-biggest victory so far.

KMC took the lead in the 27th minute when Kabunda moved along the left wing before cutting in and created some space for shooting. His right-footed strike was powerful enough to beat Metacha Mnata who had not conceded a goal before.

It took Yanga 14 minutes to find an equaliser through Kisinda who successfully converted a penalty that had been won by Yacouba Sogne. He tried to meet a high ball that had been brought in by Lusajo Mwaikenda but was fouled inside the box.

Tuisila scored his second goal since he found the back of the net during the Wiki ya Wananchi in September.

Waziri Junior, who had not started a single game under Zlatko Krmpotic, doubled Yanga’s lead in the 62nd minute.

Junior has always had a good goalscoring time at the CCM Kirumba Stadium even during his time with Mbao FC. The goal against KMC is his first for the record league champions and has come in his first start for Yanga in the league.

The win came after coach Cedric Kaze had said he was satisfied the players were learning his tactics well and that they would be in a better position to implement the style.

“What I have taught in the last training sessions was seen during the Polisi match but again I cannot say the players did 100% what I needed them to,” Kaze told Mwanaspoti in reference to their previous match.

“We are doing a good job in as far as building play from the back is concerned. Initially, Yanga were used to playing long balls but I will not allow that anymore.

“Every player is going to get a chance and show what they have learned from the training ground. We are going to implement changes as this is not just a job where one sleeps and wakes up for it.”

In the other matches, Biashara United defeated Polisi Tanzania 1-0 courtesy of Deogratius Judika’s goal while JKT Tanzania got a 6-1 win over Mwadui FC.

Azam FC, who are yet to lose, are leading with 21 points from seven matches.