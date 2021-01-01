Junior Lokosa: Simba SC complete the signing of former Esperance striker

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have confirmed the arrival of the Super Eagle

Simba SC have signed striker Junior Lokosa as they improve their squad for the Caf group stages.

The Mainland League champions were pooled with the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit in Group A alongside defending champions and Sudanese heavyweights El-Merreikh in a draw conducted at the Caf headquarters in Cairo, on Friday, January 8.

"Welcome Junior Lokosa," the 21-time league champions posted on their official social media outlets.

"An established player from who also played for Esperance is ready in Msimbazi after completing his move to the club.

"Our primary target is to reach the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League as well as successfully defend the league title and the .

"Welcome to Simba established striker Lokosa Junior. The Simba Super Cup competition is eagerly waiting for you."

The Nigerian came in as a free agent after being released by the Tunisian heavyweights. He was deemed surplus to requirements and was dropped by coach Moine Chaabani alongside fellow countryman Samuel Atvati and Algerian Tayeb Meziani.

The 26-year-old was signed by Esperance after a good run in the Nigerian Professional League in 2018 where he managed to score 19 goals to emerge the top scorer.

However, he did not have an impact at the North African outfit owing to a cruciate injury and struggled to make 11 appearances for the team, scoring two goals in the process.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have already signed Zimbabwean Perfect Chikwende and have also reached an agreement to bring the Democratic Republic of Congo player Doxa Gikanji on board.

On Sunday, the reigning league champions appointed Didier Gomes Da Rosa as the new head coach.

The veteran coach from has been appointed to fill the space that was left by Sven Vandenbroeck, who resigned a day after leading the Msimbazi club to the group stage of the Caf Champions League in early January.

He arrives as Simba are making preparations to feature in their own organised tournament, the Super Cup 2021, where Al-Hilal and Tout Puissant Mazembe will feature from January 27.

The Super Cup will be used by the Tanzanian heavyweights as proper preparations for their Champions League Group A duties.