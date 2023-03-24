- Nagelsmann in contention to replace Conte
- Spurs wanted him in 2021 before Bayern swooped in
- Conte absent from training ground for nearly a week
WHAT HAPPENED? With Conte continuing his absence from Tottenham training after an explosive rant last weekend, Spurs are considering their options for the club's managerial future. And according to The Telegraph, Nagelsmann is now atop the London club's list. The German was fired by Bayern Munich late on Thursday evening.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs have had some interest in Naglesmann for a while. He was reportedly among the top candidates to replace Jose Mourinho in 2021, but the move never materialised after Bayern snapped him up. Fans have been encouraged in the past by Nagelsmann's reported Spurs fandom, as he is said to have owned a replica shirt.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Conte is expected to be removed as Spurs manager and was recently pictured flying to his native Italy while his staff remained in north London. Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini have reportedly been leading training in the meantime. Spurs were thought to be interested in bringing in Thomas Tuchel — a factor in Bayern's decision to part with Nagelsmann Thursday night.
WHAT NEXT? It appears likely that Spurs will soon need a new manager, with their next Premier League contest on April 3 against Everton fast approaching.