Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid believe Liverpool and Man City are leading race for Dortmund star due to Premier League's financial muscle

Real Madrid think Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester City are in pole position to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Madrid losing confidence in Bellingham race

Won't be able to compete with English clubs financially

Midfielder undecided about future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish giants are currently in the race to land the English midfielder next summer alongside Liverpool and City - with their chief scout Juni Calafat in touch with the player and his family. However, despite Madrid viewing him as a priority for the upcoming transfer window, they believe that the English clubs are favourites to sign the player due to their superior financial strength, as per The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The January transfer window saw Chelsea alone spending over £300 million ($362m) which is more than 10 times what all Spanish clubs combined spent (£25 million) in the same period. With Enzo Fernandez joining the Blues for £106 million , Los Blancos expect Dortmund to demand nothing less than £110 million for their prized asset.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dortmund had earlier confirmed that they are yet to receive an offer for the midfielder and are hopeful that Bellingham may even sign a new contract and extend his stay at the club.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham, for now, has not made a final decision regarding his next destination and is currently focused on finishing the ongoing season with Dortmund on a high.