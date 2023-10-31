Jude Bellingham looks so young! Real Madrid star's father Mark posts brilliant throwback photo following 2023 Kopa Trophy win

Jude Bellingham's father Mark shared a throwback photo of the player after he won the 2023 Kopa Trophy.

Bellingham's father shared throwback photo

Thanked his son's coaches and teachers

Bellingham won 2023 Kopa Trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? Beaming with pride following his son's achievement at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Mark Bellingham shared a throwback photograph on his Twitter handle and thanked all the coaches who helped the Real Madrid star reach the highest level in football.

He captioned the photo, "Kopa 2023 award for a good kid who's growing into a good man. Happy for him. It's a nice moment for all those teachers and coaches who have been part of the journey. Good people who kept it all fun."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since moving to Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, the 20-year-old England international has taken Spanish football by storm as he has already scored 13 goals in as many games for Madrid.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? Fresh from scoring a brace in his maiden El Clasico, the youngster will be in action on Sunday when Madrid face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.