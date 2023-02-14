Jude Bellingham: Dortmund admit contract talks with Liverpool & Manchester City-linked star have not progressed as summer transfer talk rages

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director admits no progress has been made in contract talks with Liverpool and Manchester City-linked Jude Bellingham.

Teenager tied to terms through to 2025

Fresh terms being discussed in Germany

Interest shown from the Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga giants are aware of the transfer talk that continues to rage around the 19-year-old heading towards the summer window, with a big-money move to the Premier League being speculated on for the England international. Dortmund had been hoping to bring those rumours to a close by thrashing out fresh terms, with Bellingham currently tied to them through to 2025, but they have no update to offer when it comes to discussions with a prized asset.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sporting director Sebastian Kehl has said when asked about Bellingham’s deal with BVB: “There has been no new development. We'll have to be patient for a little longer. But of course we're trying to keep Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund as long as possible because he's an incredibly important player who has shown once again this season how he identifies with this club and makes the team better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pressed on whether history is about to repeat itself with Bellingham – with Dortmund having already lost Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland to England in recent windows – Kehl added: “Things develop due to market mechanisms. So of course I have my thoughts and also have my wishful thinking. I can't say whether that will happen in the end. From Borussia Dortmund's point of view, the wishful thinking would be to keep a player of this quality at this club for as long as possible. I would also like to have Erling Haaland or Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund. Because you can only imagine if we had managed to keep all three players in one team, what opportunities would then arise. We will always try everything to keep players of this quality at BVB - because we are ambitious, because we want to win titles. For this we need not only good, but also outstanding players.”

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham in 2020 and has made 117 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals, and has taken on the captain’s armband at times this season as his leadership qualities are recognised at a young age.