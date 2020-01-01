Jovic's father 'can't say anything' after tabloid claims injured Real Madrid striker fell off a wall

The Serbian international is set for a long spell on the sidelines after scans found a fracture in the heel of his right foot

have ordered that nobody speak to the media about rumours surrounding Luka Jovic’s recent foot injury, according to the player’s father.

With Spanish football looking for a way to return and Real Madrid back in training, Jovic is set to spend another three months on the sidelines after injuring the heel of his right foot.

Madrid confirmed a heel fracture had been found during a scan on Jovic’s return to training in the Spanish capital, and rumours have circulated about how the injury came about.

Serbian outlet Kurir claimed a source close to the Jovic family had said the striker injured himself by falling off a wall while at home in Belgrade during coronavirus lockdown.

“Please understand me, but I can't say anything,” Jovic’s father Milan told the tabloid when asked about the rumour.

“An order came from the club that no one, not even Luka, should say anything.”

Whatever the circumstances, the injury represents the latest setback in the Real Madrid career of a player who has struggled for any sort of form this season.

Jovic joined on a six-year contract from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, with Madrid thought to have spent around €70 million (£62m/$79m) to sign him from the side.

With 27 goals and seven assists last season, the international had become one of the world’s most wanted players and much was expected of him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, he has struggled for consistent game time and has managed just two goals in 24 games for Madrid so far.

His father recently said he was “depressed and a little scared” after this latest injury setback, while former Serbian international Veljko Paunovic has suggested he would benefit from a mentor at the club.

"He [Zinedine Zidane] has taken good care of Jovic,” Paunovic told Marca.

"But I think he is missing a veteran to show him how these big teams like Real Madrid, or work.

"Jovic has to do his part and find someone to be his mentor.

"The demand at Real Madrid is extreme and you have to be up to it."