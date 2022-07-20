Joshua Oluwayemi: Portsmouth sign Nigeria prospect keeper from Tottenham

The 21-year-old custodian has signed a one-year deal to join Pompey after leaving the North London side last season

Portsmouth have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Joshua Oluwayemi ahead of the new EFL League One campaign.

The 21-old Nigeria prospect has signed a one-year contract after leaving Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last season.

"Pompey have completed the signing of goalkeeper Joshua Oluwayemi," the club announced on their official website.

"The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal – with the club option of a further 12 months – after leaving Tottenham at the end of last season.

"Oluwayemi trained with Pompey earlier in the summer and played the second half of the pre-season victory at Havant & Waterlooville."

Portsmouth coach Danny Cowley described Oluwayemi as an incredible shot-stopper while revealing the reason he went for his services.

“Josh had a great footballing education with Tottenham and has amazing athleticism," Cowley told the same portal, adding: “He’s an incredible shot-stopper and is also good with his feet, so we’re delighted to bring him to the club.

“We’ve got Josh Griffiths and Toby Steward, and he’s another young player who our goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo is looking forward to working with and helping to develop.

“There is plenty of potential and he is exactly the sort of promising player that our club is looking to sign.”

Oluwayemi was born in England, but has previously been called up to represent Nigeria at senior level. He has played for Tottenham’s junior side in the EFL Trophy and also gained experience with a spell on loan at Maidstone.

On July 3, 2021, Oluwayemi was invited to the Nigeria squad for the friendly against Mexico following an injury to Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Speaking after linking up with the Super Eagles' squad, Oluwayemi – who had represented England at U15, U16 and U18 levels, said he was happy to don the Nigeria jersey.

“It was a long trip but I’m happy to be here and I’m looking forward to the game against Mexico,” he said then as quoted by GOAL.

"Back in London, it was a proud moment for my family seeing me represent my nation with such a strong Nigerian background I have in London.

“My whole community around me was so proud. First, [my immediate target] is to make sure I am at my best against Mexico and give my best performance. The] long term goal is to make sure that I keep coming back and cement my place in this team.”

Oluwayemi was born in Waltham Forest and raised in Harold Hill.