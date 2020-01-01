Joshua: Ex-Yanga SC defender wants Simba SC’s Kagere beaten to Golden Boot

The former Jangwani Street-based giants’ defender says he will be happy if the Rwandan striker does not win the gong again

Former Young Africans (Yanga SC) defender Oscar Joshua says he will be a happy man if Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere is beaten to the Mainland Golden Boot this term.

The Rwandan striker won the gong last season after notching 24 goals and he is currently leading the race to win it twice in a row having scored 19 goals already this term already.

With the league set to resume after it was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Kagere has a good chance to claim the award with only nine rounds of matches remaining to the end of the season.

More teams

Joshua has now challenged other strikers in the top-flight, led by Reliants Lusanjo, Paul Nonga, and Yusuph Mhilu, to make sure that they catch up with Kagere and beat him to the crown.

Lusajo and Mhilu, both of Kagere Sugar, have scored 11 goals while Nonga of Lipuli FC has managed 10 goals.

“First Emmanuel Okwi took the Golden Boot and then came Kagere and won the award last season, and still it seems Kagere will do it again this season,” Joshua is quoted by MwanaSpoti.

“But I have a feeling that we have Nonga, Lusanjo, and Mhilu who can also challenge for the gong and I want to urge them to make sure they don’t allow Kagere to win the award again, nine matches are enough to give them the award.

“I watch the three players before the league took a break and they were really a joy to watch, they were pushing him [Kagere] hard and I know when the league resumes, they will continue from where they had left.”

Article continues below

On the resumption of the league, after it was given the green light by President John Pombe Magufuli, Joshua said: “That is what every Tanzanian was waiting for, to have the action back and we are glad now we can follow the game we love again.

“I know most players are burning with ambitions to prove themselves after the break and thus we are in for an entertaining run. It will be a tough race to the end but we hope to see good football.”

Simba are chasing a third straight title as they sit top of the table on 71 points, 17 points ahead of Azam FC in second while Yanga are third, three further points behind.