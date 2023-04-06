Jose Mourinho to Saudi Arabia?! Current Roma boss could become highest paid manager EVER after lucrative £100m offer to manage national team

Jose Mourinho could become the highest paid manager ever after he was reportedly offered over £100m ($125m) to manage the Saudi Arabia national team.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese is currently plying his trade with Roma and his current contract runs until 2024. However, the manager could potentially leave Rome earlier if he decides to accept the offer to take charge of the Saudi Arabia national team. According to Corriere dello Sport, the 60-year-old manager would be paid €60million each year for two seasons, and could either terminate the contract at the end of the first year or choose to extend it until 2026.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roma are yet to offer an extension to Mourinho as the club is reported to be studying their options before proposing him a renewal. He wants clarity on his future during the ongoing campaign, not at the end of the season, and has apparently wished to meet with the club owners. The manager has also demanded that he would like to sign a striker, midfielder, and defender in the summer should he continue to remain in charge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mourinho was linked to the Portugal national team job in the winter after the Selecao parted ways with Fernando Santos. However, he chose to continue with Roma as he is on course to win the second trophy with the Giallorossi, the UEFA Europa League, after lifting the Conference League title last season. But the manager might remain open to a change in workplace as he recently stated "contracts sometimes are not the most important thing" when pressed on his chances of joining Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho might have to make a decision about his future in the summer but in the short term, he has a Serie A fixture against Torino on Saturday to prepare for.