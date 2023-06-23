Jose Mourinho quits UEFA board after just two months following four-match ban for branding Premier League referee Anthony Taylor a ‘f*cking disgrace’

Jose Mourinho has quit the UEFA Football Board after just two months, with the ranting Roma boss unhappy at European football’s governing body.

Portuguese invited to join group

Intention was to bring about positive change

Decision taken not to form part of that process

WHAT HAPPENED? The outspoken Portuguese was invited to join an organisation set up by ex-AC Milan star Zvonimir Boban and former referee Roberto Rosetti in April – with several illustrious former players and coaches charged with the task of delivering positive change. Mourinho has, however, sensationally walked away from his role after being hit with a four-match ban for his foul-mouthed tirade aimed in the direction of Premier League match official Antony Taylor following Roma’s penalty shootout defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mourinho has said in a letter sent to UEFA, which was not addressed to president Aleksandar Ceferin: “Dear Mr. Boban, in thanking you for the invitation you extended to me to be a member of the UEFA Football Board, I regret to inform you that, effective immediately, I will be renouncing to my participation in this group. The conditions which I so strongly believed in when I joined are no longer standing and I felt the obligation to take this decision. I kindly ask that you also communicate my decision to the President Mr. Aleksander Ceferin. Kind regards, Jose Mourinho.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho was incensed by the performance of Taylor and his team of officials during a continental showpiece in Budapest and was caught on camera branding the English referee a “f*cking disgrace”.

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho collected three red cards during the 2022-23 campaign, as he butted heads with Serie A officials on a regular basis, and has seen a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain speculated on as he approaches the final year of his contract in Italy.