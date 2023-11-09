Jose Mourinho brutally claims Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri has 'barely won anything' amid war of words over Roma's Europa League clash with Slavia Prague

Jose Mourinho has trolled Maurizio Sarri, claiming that he has "barely won anything", amid a war of words over Roma's clash with Slavia Prague.

Sarri claimed Roma's clash against Prague is a friendly

Mourinho hits back at him

Claimed Sarri has "barely won" a silverware

WHAT HAPPENED? Sarri mentioned that Roma's match against Slavia Prague in the Europa League would lack any intensity and would be more of a kind of "friendly", hinting that it would not be physically taxing ahead of their Serie A derby against Lazio this weekend.

Mourinho, known for his extensive managerial success, didn't take kindly to Sarri's statement and pointed out the contrast in their approach to a game and subsequently their career-achievements.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The biggest game of a lifetime is always the next one for me, always. Since I started being a professional coach, that has been the case,” Mourinho told reporters.

“I think that if someone ought to feel offended about that comment, it is Slavia Prague and not me. It is as if he said Slavia have no quality. I always respect my opponents. Perhaps this is the difference in a coach who has won 26 titles and another that has barely won anything: that kind of mentality.

“Every game must be taken seriously, there are no friendlies. I would love to hear the reaction of the Lega Serie A, because that was an objective and direct criticism. So I wait.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The capital side had earlier beaten Prague by a comfortable 2-0 margin at the Stadio Olimpico but the Portuguese manager does not want to be complacent.

"We scored in the opening minute, so most games do not develop that way. We got the second goal after 20 minutes and kept the match under control from then on.

“Slavia Prague are a strong team, they have organisation, with quality both attacking and defending. They have a good coach, a beautiful stadium. We are close to qualification, while they too are in a privileged position compared to Servette and Sheriff in the group. I expect a good game," he added.

WHAT NEXT? The Europa League tie against Prague on Thursday evening is crucial for Roma. A win would not only secure the top spot in the group but also would help them avoid play-offs against teams dropping from the Champions League.