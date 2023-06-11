Jose Mourinho to meet with Al-Hilal! Saudi club want Roma boss as their new manager after missing out on Lionel Messi

Al-Hilal are set to meet with Jose Mourinho as they aim to appoint the Roma boss as their new manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Hilal are hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on Lionel Messi, as he instead moved to Inter Miami, and Mourinho is now being targeted as their new manager, according to Foot Mercato. The Saudi Arabian club may be hoping to do a sensational double deal that sees Mourinho arrive alongside Neymar, as the club are exploring a deal for the PSG superstar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho has a contract with Roma until 2024 but the meeting that is scheduled is set to allow the Portuguese to discuss potential signings at Al-Hilal, while he is also likely to receive a huge contract offer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mourinho guided Roma to the Europa League final although they were beaten on penalties by Sevilla, and he sparked controversy afterwards by claiming that referee Anthony Taylor was a "disgrace". It remains to be seen if that will be his final game in charge of the Italian club.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? He has a decision to make over his future, with Roma set to kick off their pre-season preparations against Tottenham on July 26.