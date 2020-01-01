Jorginho agent says new Chelsea contract possible, quashes rumours of Sarri reunion at Juventus

The 28-year-old midfielder is a favourite of the former Blues boss, but Joao Santos says no contact has been made regarding a transfer

Jorginho’s agent says he knows nothing about rumours linking the midfielder with a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at , and claims he could instead sign a contract extension at .

Reports in claimed Sarri was looking to take Jorginho back to , having also taken him from to Chelsea two years ago.

The 28-year-old midfielder was at one point targeted by some sections of the Chelsea fanbase due to his affinity with Sarri as the coach struggled to ingratiate himself with fans at Stamford Bridge.

However, he has since underlined his worth to the club and was enjoying an impressive individual season before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I read that, but I never had contact with them," agent Joao Santos told Calciomercato, responding to the Juventus rumours.

"Neither Sarri, nor [Juve’s chief football officer] Fabio Paratici called me to have information on Jorginho.

“As of today, I know absolutely nothing about this situation. The lad is very happy in London, where he is proving his worth and still has three years left on his contract.

“In fact, in July there’s the possibility we can start talks to add a fourth and extend his contract with Chelsea.

“I don’t know what Juve’s transfer strategy is, but these are our plans for the future.”

Jorginho has made 37 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season, contributing seven goals and two assists to the Blues’ cause.

Back in February, however, his agent did seem open to the possibility that he could leave the club when rumours of a move to Juventus first surfaced.

“Why not?" Santos told TuttoMercatoWeb when asked if an exit was on the cards.

"I am sure that some important proposals will come, which we would obviously evaluate together with Chelsea.

"His goal is the European Championships with the national team.

"There are many expectations around [Roberto] Mancini's team. The European Championship is also a good showcase.

"Personally, he is doing very well at Chelsea, and I am sure that some important proposals will come because in his role there are not many high-level players like him around."