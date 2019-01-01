Jorge Costa wants Mumbai City FC to start winning home games

Mumbai City will be looking to get the three points up for grabs against Hyderabad despite the injury worries in the squad...

are unbeaten away from home but they are yet to register a win at their own backyard at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Head coach Jorge Costa is desperate for good results at home and he feels that Sunday's game against Hyderabad FC might be the perfect opportunity to do so.

"The game against Hyderabad FC is an important one. They are a good team and their position in the table doesn't reflect their quality. They have a good coach and some great players. But, we must get three points. That is our job. We respect all the teams. We don't change our game plan for any opposition but a little change in strategy as per the opposition is needed.

"For me, all the games are the same, be it home or away. We started the league well but dropped some important points. We made some mistakes and lost some important points. We had some physical problems as well. Then we played well again. We were unlucky in a few games and have dropped four to six points. The last game was a difficult one for us," said the Portuguese tactician.

Mumbai have had 12 different scorers this season and Costa hopes that the list will continue to increase.

"I hope we can add one or two more players to this list. It's good for us as a team. It also shows that we can score from different situations like set-pieces or counter attacks. I've always said, I've 25 players and everyone's important. Looking at the table, everyone will think that it'll be an easy game but it's not true at all. It'll be a difficult game for sure."

The Islanders will be missing a few of their key players in midfield as Paulo Machado and Rowllin Borges are set to miss the game.

"One player who is definitely out is Paulo Machado, he might be out for a long period. We still don't know. Even Rowllin is out for the game. We never focus on a single-player because we've to focus on Hyderabad FC. They have very good foreigners who can make a difference. We'll make a decision on Amine (Chermiti) tomorrow due to his injury in the last game. We need some time to understand what we can do with the available resources," informed the 48-year old.

Costa once again reiterated that their primary target is to finish in the top four and therefore it is 'very important' to win the three points.

"We're in a good position after nine games but comparing to last season, we need to improve starting tomorrow. A win tomorrow will be huge for us, I don't like to draw any game. The last two wins are important to us. It's got us higher in the table. Winning one game can make all the difference, the table is pretty tight at the moment. Our first target is to finish in the top 4 and the reality is that we need 3 points. A draw isn't enough for us," concluded the coach.