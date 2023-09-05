'I do care' - Jordan Henderson defends decision to leave Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq and says he's 'really, really hurt' by criticism

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has opened up on why he left the club to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson left the Reds this summer after spending 12 years at the club to join Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia in a deal worth £12 million ($15.4m) plus add-ons. The England international, who has always been a strong advocate of LGBTQ+ rights, received a lot of backlash from LGBTQ+ rights groups after his move to Saudi Arabia was confirmed.

Now Henderson has opened up on his transfer and says he has been hurt by the criticism he has received and that he does care about causes he has been involved with.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Every day. It was a difficult time, definitely. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want people to feel sorry for me. It was just difficult to make that decision. I’d been at a club for so long, a club that I love and have a lot of respect for the fans, the owners, the manager, my teammates — to leave my teammates was a big thing," he told The Athletic.

"But in the end, I felt as though it was the right thing for them as well. But from the outside and people who don’t know me, then it’s a lot more challenging to understand. There can be a lot of criticism, a lot of negativity around me as a person. And that was difficult to take. But I just feel as though, because I do care about different causes that I’ve been involved in and different communities… I do care. And for people to criticise and say that I’d turned my back on them really, really hurt me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson also spoke about ending his long-standing association and said Jurgen Klopp had made it clear he would have to accept a reduced role if he stayed on.

"There were a few things that sent alarm bells ringing. I’ve got a very good relationship with Jurgen. He was very honest with me. I won’t go into detail about the conversation because it’s private, but it put me in a position where I knew that I wasn’t going to be playing as much. I knew there were going to be new players coming in my position," he added.

"And if I’m not playing, as anybody will know, especially the manager, that can be quite difficult for me and especially when I’ve been at a club for so long, I’ve captained the team for so long. Especially when England’s a big thing for me. You’ve got the Euros coming up. And then there was an approach from Al-Ettifaq to the club to see if it would be possible for me to go there. The reaction from the club again wasn’t to say no. At that moment I felt as though my value or the want for me to stay, with the manager and within the club, maybe it had shifted. I knew that time would come at some point. I didn’t think it would be now. And I had to accept that."

WHAT NEXT? Steven Gerrard's side will be next seen in action on Saturday when they face Abha in the Saudi Pro League.