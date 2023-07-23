Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq on a £700,000-per-week contract.

Henderson to move to Saudi Arabia in lucrative deal

Will earn £700,000 per week

Al-Ettifaq manager Gerrard plays key role in transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? Reds captain Henderson is on the verge of departing the club's training camp in Germany after a deal in principle was reached between Liverpool and Al-Ettifaq, paving the way for his move to the Saudi Arabian club, according to The Athletic.

Henderson has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth nearly £700,000 per week with Al-Ettifaq, where he will reunite with his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, who is now the manager of the Saudi Pro League side. The deal was pending an agreement between the two clubs, as Henderson still had two years left on his existing contract with Liverpool.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder's move to Al-Ettifaq comes amidst the backdrop of a considerable refresh in Liverpool's midfield during the offseason. The club has already seen the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. Moreover, Liverpool remain interested in securing a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure. Additionally, Fabinho, another key player in Liverpool's midfield, has been the subject of a £40 million ($51.4m) bid from Saudi club Al-Ittihad, further adding to the changes in Liverpool's squad dynamics.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Saudi Pro League has been attracting several European stars this summer. High-profile players like Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy have all made moves to the Gulf nation.

WHAT NEXT? The Reds will be next seen in action against German club Furth on July 24 in a pre-season friendly before traveling to Singapore where they will face Leicester City (July 30) and Bayern Munich (August 2).