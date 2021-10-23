Jordan Ayew: Goal-shy Ghana striker snubbed as Crystal Palace and Newcastle United share spoils

Misfiring Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was relegated to the bench as Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Christian Benteke scored to put The Eagles in front but Callum Wilson’s reply for The Magpies ensured a sharing of the spoils in the matchday nine fixture at Selhurst Park.

The result leaves Palace in 15th position on the standings while Newcastle sit second from bottom on the log.

Having assisted a goal in their 2-2 draw with Arsenal in midweek, Ayew was expected to make Patrick Vieira’s starting XI one more time despite his struggles in front of goal, having gone without finding the back of the net for the club in over 30 matches.

The 30-year-old was, however, a surprise omission when the matchday line-up was announced, the manager instead opted for 19-year-old French youngster of Nigerian and Algerian descent Michael Olise on the right wing.

It was even more surprising that the Ghanaian, who had started in all but one of Palace’s eight Premier League games prior to the Newcastle meeting, failed to get onto the pitch during the course of 90 minutes, instead he saw the match out from the bench.

Benteke broke the deadlock with a far-post header from a Tyrick Mitchell ball in the 56th minute.

Visiting Newcastle did not take too long to find their way back into the game, with Wilson delivering a header into the net nine minutes later from Emil Kraft’s assist.

Article continues below

While Ayew watched on from the bench, compatriot and club-mate Jeffrey Schlupp found game time in the second half as he was brought on for Luka Milivojevic in the 73rd minute.

After missing out in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on health grounds, Cote d’Ivoire winger Wilfried Zaha also returned to action for Palace, taking the place of Olise a little after the hour mark.

Ayew, who found the back of the net in the league just once last season, will hope to make his way back into Vieira’s starting plans when The Eagles take on Manchester City in their next match.