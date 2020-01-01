Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace boss Hodgson delivers latest update on coronavirus-struck Ghana striker

The Eagles boss spoke about the Ghanaian in his team news ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Fulham

manager Roy Hodgson has revealed striker Jordan Ayew has reported no coronavirus symptoms despite testing positive for the disease.

The 29-year-old has been in isolation since being confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 following his return from international duty with the Black Stars for friendly matches against Mali and .

He consequently missed the club's 1-1 home draw with and Hove Albion on Sunday and is also ruled out for Saturday's tie against away at Craven Cottage.

"We’ve spoken a couple of times on the phone of course because he’s self-isolating," Hodgson told pressmen in his team news ahead of the upcoming league tie, his club's official website has reported.

"Certainly the last time I spoke to him, I think at the end of yesterday, he felt he had no symptoms but was disappointed the test came up negative and to risk missing two games."

Ayew's absence is certainly a big blow for Palace, his influence highlighted in finishing last season as the club's most outstanding player and top scorer.

“Sadly, I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have begun my quarantine in line with the health guidance,” Ayew tweeted last Sunday.

“Thankfully, I am feeling fine and I do not have any symptoms. I will be cheering the boys on from home and look forward to being back on the pitch soon.”

The striker is among about seven Ghanaian players to have tested positive for coronavirus on their return from international duty.

"Unfortunately he [Ayew] tested positive for Covid in our last test on Friday," Hodgson said, according to Evening Standard after the player's diagnosis.

"He's been away with Ghana, which we weren't exactly delighted to accept that he had to do. Like several other Ghanaian players, I believe when they have gone back to their clubs they have tested positive.

"Now we have to follow the relative government and Premier League guidelines before we see him again.

"I don't know [when we'll have him back]. Don't ask me to stand here and explain all of the Premier League government guidelines when it comes to Covid."

defender Joseph Aidoo, centre-back Kasim Nuhu Adams, midfielder Bernard Mensah, Victoria Guimaraes left-back Gideon Mensah and Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban have tested positive for coronavirus after Ghana's 3-0 loss to Mali and 5-1 win over in friendlies earlier this month.