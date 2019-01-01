Jonathan Kodjia returns to seal record for Aston Villa

The Claret and Blue have now won their last 10 games, beating a 106-year-old club record

Jonathan Kodjia's strike ensured defeated and set a record for the club’s longest winning run.

The Cote d’Ivoire international had been absent from Dean Smith's squad in the last two games with a rib injury, but, as expected, returned for Easter Monday's clash.

Tammy Abraham's shoulder injury in the last game against Wanderers saw Kodjia lead the line for the hosts, and he scored the only goal of the match on the half-hour mark.

The 29-year-old forward got to the end of a low Anwar El Ghazi cross to grab the all-important strike.

Villa have now broken a 106-year record with a 10th win on the bounce; a run that has solidified their push for promotion via the play-offs.

This season, the 29-year-old has scored eight times in 37 league appearances the Birmingham club.

Meanwhile, Kodjia's Cote d’Ivoire team will compete in the in in June and July.

The Elephants have been drawn in Group D, alongside , and Namibia.