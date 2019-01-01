John Obi Mikel grows grey hair over Middlesbrough's ‘cruel’ fate

The Riverside outfit have failed to win a game in their past six outings, extending their goalless run to three games on Tuesday

's dry patch in front of goal has been described by midfielder John Mikel Obi as ‘cruel’ and ‘unbelievable’.

On Tuesday, defeated Boro 1-0 at the Riverside with Adam Webster's first-half header making the difference.

The result, however, contrasted with the performance of the hosts, who had the frame of the post and a goal-line clearance, among other numerous chances before the break, deny them goals, and potentially a tangible result.

Inability to convert their chances on Tuesday meant Tony Pulis’ men have failed to score in their past three games, and are winless in their last six outings, winning only a point from a possible 18.

Despite getting chances to change the narratives from those games, the international is lost for words at why it seems their best has not been enough.

"For the last three games, I don't understand how some of the chances go in," Mikel told club website.

"It's unbelievable. Sometimes football is very cruel like that.

"We come out to try and put in a good performance and make sure we don't disappoint the fans.

"We keep getting these chances. The lads are doing everything possible so that we take the lead when we're on top, get one or two and then we can settle, but it's just not coming.

"But we have to keep going."