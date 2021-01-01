Bocco: Simba SC star signs two-year contract extension

The 31-year-old Tanzania international has committed his future to the Msimbazi giants for another two seasons

Simba SC striker John Bocco has extended his stay with the club after signing a new two-year contract.

The Msimbazi giants have confirmed on their official website that the striker, who also features for the Tanzania national team and signed for the team from Azam FC in the 2017-18 season, will now stay at the club until 2023.

“Captain John Bocco has signed a new two-year contract to remain in our team which will keep him until 2023,” read the statement on the club’s official page.

“Bocco's contract was due to expire at the end of this season but due to his ability and importance, the management has decided to extend his contract.

“Bocco joined us from Azam in the 2017-18 season and since then we have won the Premier League title three times in a row as we aim to take it for the fourth time.

“Apart from the ability he shows on the field, his other qualities are discipline but also a role model in the squad.”

The 31-year-old forward's decision comes just a few hours after left-back Mohamed Hussein also ended transfer speculation by extending his stay with the champions.

The 29-year-old defender was being linked with a transfer to rivals Yanga SC at the end of his contract which had two months remaining.

However, Simba have moved to tie the player down with another two years and the club confirmed: “After much speculation on social media, assistant captain Mohammed Hussein ‘Zimbwe Jr’ has finally put an end to the controversy after signing a two-year contract to remain within the team.

“For about a week now there have been rumours circulating in the media and online that the star will leave after the end of his contract but due to his ability, the management has decided to give him a new contract.

“In that sense, the lone goal scorer in the Premier League game against Gwambina FC will continue to wear the red and white jersey until 2023.”

In a recent interview, Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa confessed he will not sit down and watch his key players leave the club in the next window.

“I know we are far from approaching the transfer signing period but I have seen people talking about players leaving Simba at the end of the season,” the French tactician said.

“Personally I will not accept to see any of my players leave due to the great importance they have in the team, as it is always dangerous for the team to make changes in the squad by removing the key players who have given the team success, especially in the Caf competition this season.

“But I don't know anything about any of my players leaving, the biggest thing I can say is I wish to remain with all the players for another two or three seasons as this continuity will give us success in the future.”

Simba are currently in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League and are also leading the Mainland Premier League table.