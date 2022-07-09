Joe Aribo: Southampton sign Nigeria international from Rangers

Having enjoyed a three-year spell in Scotland, the midfielder has moved to the St Mary's Stadium giants

Southampton have confirmed the signing of Nigeria international Joe Aribo from Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The midfielder was snapped up by the Saints on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee – which means he will remain at the St Mary's Stadium until 2026.

Aribo joined the Gers from Charlton Athletic in 2019 and at Ibrox, he proved his worth scoring 26 goals in 149 appearances.

“Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Joe Aribo from Rangers on a four-year deal,” a statement from the club website read.

“Aribo helped the Glasgow giants capture their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years, also lifting the Scottish Cup, and was a runner-up in last season’s UEFA Europa League in which he scored in the final.”

In his first interview with the club, the Super Eagle described his move to England as a ‘dream come true’ while labeling the English elite division as the best in the world.

“It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here, and it’s a good plan with what’s to come next. I’m really excited for the journey,” Aribo told the Southampton website.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy, it’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage.

“It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting.”

In the same vein, the Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl waxed lyrical at the midfielder’s signing – claiming the 25-year-old will bring creativity’ and energy to the club.

“Joe is a player with many qualities to his game, and we are very excited to welcome him to the squad in time for the pre-season trip to Austria,” he said.

“We believe Joe can bring energy and creativity to our side. Feeling comfortable in so many different positions is very helpful for a manager and shows he has a high level of football intelligence, with the ability to take on new information quickly.

“He has played a lot of games already in his career, at a very high level, and his performances in the Europa League prove he has the quality to play in the Premier League. This is a big ambition for him, and he is hungry to show everybody he can do it.”

With this move, Aribo becomes the third African in the club after Moussa Djenepo (Mali) and Mohammed Salisu (Ghana).