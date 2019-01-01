Joe Aribo: Rangers midfielder hoping to play for Nigeria for ‘as long as possible’

The 23-year-old is among four newly-invited players for the Super Eagles game against Andriy Shevchenko’s men in Dnipro

midfielder Joe Aribo has expressed his delight to earn his first call-up, saying he is looking to play for the Super Eagles for ‘as long as possible’.

The attacking midfielder along with 's Josh Maja, ’s Dennis Bonaventure and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye are the newly invited players by coach Gernot Rohr for the Super Eagles friendly against on Tuesday evening.

”I am really happy to have got this call-up to Nigeria and I just want to make the most of it and play as long as possible,” Aribo said in a YouTube video via Super Eagles channel.

“I just do what I can for the team and make sure that we continue being the best that we can be.”

Aribo has been impressive for Steven Gerrard’s men since joining the Scottish side in the summer, scoring four goals in 12 appearances.

The midfielder will hope to make his first appearance for the three-time African champions against Shevchenko’s men in Dnipro.