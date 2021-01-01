Job: Yanga SC progressing well under interim coach Mwambusi

The 20-year-old defender promises a good show from the Jangwani giants when league action resumes on Saturday

Yanga SC defender Dickson Job has praised the tactics used by the team’s acting coach Juma Mwambusi and said he is confident the preparations they have been undergoing will give them good results in their upcoming matches.

The Jangwani giants have pitched camp at Avic, Kigamboni grounds in Dar es Salaam since the Mainland Premier League took a break to mourn the sudden demise of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

And with the top-tier set to resume on Saturday and Yanga lined up to face KMC FC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Job, who signed for the team from Mtibwa Sugar at the start of the season, has praised coach Mwambusi for his training tactics ahead of the resumption.

“We are progressing well with the preparations for our next Premier League games and the FA Cup, we have had a long period of preparation under coach Juma [Mwambusi],” Job, who is yet to feature for Yanga due to a muscle injury that kept him out of action for a long time since January, said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“The coach has improved a lot of things since he was given the squad in various areas including increasing our confidence and tactics to seek victory so, I believe we will show great changes in our next games.”

Mwambusi is handling the team on an interim basis after they moved to fire Burundian coach Cedric Kaze on March 7 after their 1-1 draw against Polisi Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Mwambusi has also praised the team’s response from training sessions since he took over, insisting they are well motivated to do well when the league resumes.

“The players are getting stronger and ready for the upcoming matches, even in practice they seem to be strong which is a good thing,” Mwambusi said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“The biggest thing I believe they will do is to make a difference and get results in future matches as everything is going well.”

Yanga are currently topping the 18-team league table with 50 points from 23 matches while rivals and defending champions Simba SC are second on 46 points but have played three matches fewer.