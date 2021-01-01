Joash Onyango: Simba SC official Manara reveals Orlando Pirates enquiry for Kenya star

The centre-back has been solid for Mnyama since joining at the beginning of the season from Gor Mahia

Simba SC Communications Officer Haji Manara has claimed Harambee Star Joash Onyango is attracting interest from South African heavyweights Orlando Pirates.

The centre-back has been a rock at Wekundu wa Msimbazi, a club he joined from Gor Mahia at the beginning of the season. The Mnyama official has further stated the defender has proved his worth and cannot be let go cheaply.

"Onyango has been impressive for us, even those who were mocking us, in the beginning, have been forced to swallow their words and taunts," Manara told Wasafi FM.

"He is among the best in the continent; recently one of the Orlando Pirates managers called to inquire about the player. I jokingly stated he is worth $1 million.

"But where is the lie? Onyango has been regularly making the Champions League team, he has been selected as the best in his department. Just imagine, if Onyango is worth that, what about [Luis] Miquissone, [Aishi] Manula and [Clatous] Chama?"

Meanwhile, the Msimbazi Street-based charges have partnered with Vunjabei Group Limited to the tune of Tsh.2 billion, which will see the company manufacture the club's jerseys for two years.

Eleven companies had submitted their proposals hoping to win the tender, but it was Tanzania's Vunjabei's bid that won.

"We are proud to end the process declaring Fred [Fabian Ngajiro] of the Vunjabei Group as the winner of this bid," Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez said during the unveiling.

"It is a Tsh.2 billion contract which has never happened before in Tanzania, Kenya even in South Africa.

Article continues below

"Vunjabei understands the value of this contract and it is the reason why they have decided to manufacture kits and merchandise for our junior, women, and senior teams.

"Last season, we were making just Tsh.100 million from the same deal with a different company, but it has skyrocketed to Tsh.2 billion and it shows how big our brand is, how far we have grown.

"We had 11 companies battling for this deal including Umbro and Adidas, and a certain company from the Netherlands but Vunjabei convinced us. They had a better deal and we chose to work with them."