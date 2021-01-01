Joash Onyango draws Simba SC and Gor Mahia parallels, compares Mashemeji and Kariakoo derbies

The defender has praised the leadership of Wekundu wa Msimbazi which he says has been key in their achievements

Kenya international defender Joash Onyango has explained the differences he sees between Gor Mahia and Simba SC.

Onyango moved to Tanzania to join Wekundu wa Msimbazi – where he has been a key player – after making his name with K’Ogalo.

He has claimed some officials at the Kenyan club fail to perform their duties in a professional manner, something that is not witnessed at Simba.

“What I can say is that the two clubs are managed in different styles. I hope they will forgive me for saying this,” Onyango said as per The Star.

“There are certain individuals at the club [Gor Mahia] who have been given leadership positions but are not doing what is expected of them. If you are the chief executive officer, you ought to do your job properly and if you are the chairman, you ought to do your job properly.

“The situation is so different at Simba. Here, they cannot ask you to achieve a task without providing the appropriate environment.

“The coach always gets the right kind of support from the Simba management and hardly will you hear the technical bench complaining about their requests being ignored.”

The former Western Stima defender also drew parallels between the Mashemeji Derby – a contest between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards - and the Kariakoo derby that pits Yanga SC against Simba.

“The difference between the two derbies is in the commitment of the fans. I realised that whenever Leopards lost in the Mashemeji Derby continuously, there was a gradual downturn in the number of fans attending their subsequent matches,” Onyango explained.

“In Tanzania, fans are entirely ecstatic about a derby and each of them try as much as they can to attend the match regardless of where they are.

“Sometimes the stadium is so filled up to an extent a special screen is set for those who cannot find seats in the stands. You can easily feel the passion Tanzanian fans have for their teams.”

The central defender also revealed how he scooped the monthly award for as the best player as voted by Simba fans. He saw off competition from Luis Miquissone and Aishi Manula.

“I wish to appreciate all the Kenyan football fans who cast votes in my favour when I was feted Simba Player of the Month for March award, honestly, I didn't see the award coming given defenders rarely bag man of the match awards,” he concluded.

“Many people asked me to send them the link so that they could rally behind me and there are those who also called to assure me I would bag the award.

“Initially, goalkeeper Aisha Manula had taken an early lead but then everything suddenly turned out in my favour as Kenyans swarmed the link to vote.”

Onyango and teammates qualified for the Caf Champions League quarter-finals and are also on top of the Premier league table while having two games in hand.