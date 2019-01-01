Joao Felix: I'm at Atletico Madrid to be me, not follow 'best ever' Ronaldo

The €126 million signing from Benfica is not the first Portuguese forward to play in the Spanish capital, but he insists he is creating his own path

New recruit Joao Felix has paid tribute to the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo on his career as he prepares for life in the Spanish capital.

Felix was speaking at his unveiling at the Wanda Metropolitano after completing his €126 million (£113m/$141m) move from .

The winger declared he had sought Ronaldo's advice before making the switch and said of the current star: "As we know he is a great player, currently the best in the world and maybe the best ever.

"When we were with the national team, he talked to me about Madrid a lot.

"I am here to make my history, the comparisons are not that good. Cristiano is Cristiano and I want to be myself."

The 19-year-old, who is reported to have snubbed Juventus and , also told reporters: "I am very happy to be part of this project and the history of the club, I am here to help as much as possible, the team mates have received me very well."

Felix also stressed he did not believe he would come under any added pressure because of the giant size of the fee or that he is seen as a direct replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who is trying to force through a move to .

"That pressure ... I disconnect, sometimes we hear good things and sometimes we do not, I just do my job to help the team," he said. "I do not pay attention to that."

He also spoke of his desire to return to play Benfica in the .

"I would like to come back home, against my team mates, who have given me the opportunity to be here.

"I will always thank everyone for the way they have treated me. It's not easy to leave , leave my house. Everyone has wished me luck, I'll always be a fan."