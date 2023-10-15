'I'm having a good time' - Joao Felix says he is happy at Barcelona amid reports La Liga champions want to buy him from Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix claimed that he is happy to play for Barcelona amid reports suggesting that the Catalan giants could sign him permanently.

Felix happy to continue at Barcelona

Catalan giants want to sign him permanently

Scored three goals in eight matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward is enjoying a purple patch since joining Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid on the transfer deadline day. He has scored three goals and provided as many assists in eight appearances for the Calatan giants thus far and claimed that he feels happy to be a part of the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Felix said: "As you can see, I'm happy where I am, I feel good, confident and I feel like I'm going through a good moment. The most difficult thing is to maintain a good level, something that I have not achieved for some time in recent seasons. But I work every day and I always try to improve to correct those less positive aspects of myself. And yes, I am happy and going through a good time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A report from Sport claimed that the reigning La Liga champions are preparing a reasonable offer to present to Atletico Madrid in order to sign the striker permanently next summer.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The 23-year-old forward will be next seen in action for Xavi's side when they face Athletic Club in La Liga on October 22.