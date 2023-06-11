Burying the hatchet? Joao Cancelo sends message to Man City following Champions League final victory

Yash Thakur
Joao Cancelo Manchester City 2022-23Getty
Joao Cancelo shared a congratulatory message for his team-mates at Manchester City following their Champions League win.

  • Congratulatory message by Cancelo
  • Fell out with Guardiola this season
  • Uncertain future at Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old, who was on loan at Bayern Munich for the second half of the 2022-23 season, posted a story congratulating parent club City on their first Champions League win. The Cityzens triumphed 1-0 over Inter in Istanbul on Sunday, completing an iconic treble in the process.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

Joao Cancelo Instagram story

THE GOSSIP: Cancelo was sent out on loan to Bayern in January after a reported fallout in the dressing room with manager Guardiola. The Portuguese international clinched the Bundesliga trophy on a dramatic final matchday with Die Roten and also received a Premier League winners medal for his efforts at City. Bayern, however, won't trigger the buy option in his contract, leaving his club future in the balance.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Joao Cancelo Manchester City 2022-23GettyPep Guardiola Joao Cancelo Manchester City 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? The full-back has been linked with Barcelona recently, with City previously blocking a loan approach from the Blaugrana in January.

