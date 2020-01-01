JKT Tanzania's Adam reveals how he scored vs Simba SC

The forward is delighted to have scored his maiden goal against Wekundu wa Msimbazi

JKT attacker Adam Adam is still delighted after helping his side defeat Tanzania Mainland League defending champions Simba SC on February 7.

The forward struck after just 24 minutes to help the visitors take maximum points away to Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

The experienced forward has revealed how he kept his chances of getting a goal against the Msimbazi-based side high.

"Prior to the game, I had never scored against Simba and I intended to try and get a goal," Adam is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"I tried as much as possible to stay closer to their goal and was keen to capitalise on defensive mistakes by the entire team.

"It is a tactic that has helped me get six goals in the league this season and I hope to score more."

Adam acknowledged Simba are a good team with experienced players and they had to follow the technical bench's tactics to get a positive result.

"Simba have quality players and the coach had instructed us on how to ensure their midfielders do not supply balls to the forwards," he added.

"We had to stop them from playing their usual game and I am happy we managed."

JKT are currently seventh on the log with 42 points from 28 matches.