JKT Tanzania were never intimidated by Simba SC - Makwaya

The league champions were shocked to a second season loss by their opponents at Uhuru National Stadium

JKT captain Damas Makwaya has claimed they were never threatened by Simba SC in a Vodacom (VPL) tie on Friday.

JKT Tanzania inflicted a second defeat to the champions and Makwaya said his teammates were ready to fight against Simba in Dar es Salaam. Adam Adam scored the only goal which separated both sides in the 25th minute.

“From the first whistle, we were never intimidated by Simba. We observed their defenders were weak and good enough, our strikers were fast in attacking them,” Makwaya told Azam TV.

“We are happy for getting these points especially given the tight scheduling of matches. We have defeated Simba and that is the best thing for sure.

“We played according to the strategy the coach instructed us to implement and one such instruction was to ensure Simba are not getting space to launch attacks.

“We know they have the best midfielders who can feed the forwards with deadly passes. but we made sure we played according to how we have trained all along for this match.

“The win is the result of our efforts.”

The skipper also revealed JKT Tanzania's targets in the 2019/20 season.

“We aim to finish among the best teams in the league and that was our target since the season started," he added. "Although we had targeted 30 points before the first leg ended, I am still hopeful we are on track to hit our overall targets.”

On his part, Simba's captain John Bocco accepted defeat and added their opponents were clinical in how they executed their match plan.

“We played and fortunately came out without an injury but the result is not what we had desired at all. We tried to push and get at least a goal and also dominated possession but were unable to use the chances we created,” Bocco told Azam TV too.

“Let me congratulate JKT Tanzania for being a better side in both halves and that is why they harvested the win. JKT planned and executed it well and that was there for everyone to see.

“Simba have to let go whatever happened in the match and focus on the upcoming assignments and hopefully, we will get three points from them.

“This is football at times one struggles and on other occasions, he is better and Simba are undergoing a rather tough period.

“We will make sure we rectify our mistakes so as to perform better in the next matches.”

Simba are assured of keeping their place at the top despite the loss while JKT Tanzania moved to eighth position with 30 points.