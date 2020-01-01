JKT Tanzania break into top five as Singida United & Ndanda SC exchange bottom places

The two sides earned vital points as the Mainland league's second round gathered speed

Singida United moved away from the bottom place on the Vodacom (VPL) table after a 1-0 win over Ruvu Shooting on Saturday.

Singida United are now 19th on the 20-team table with 10 points from 16 matches and Ndanda FC are now at the bottom, one point behind. Elinywesia Sumbi scored the all-important goal for the Singida club in the 75th minute.

JKT moved to fourth despite drawing 2-2 away to Mbao FC. Bernard Kauswa scored the opening goal for Mbao before Shaban Mgandila got the equalizer for JKT Tanzania just a minute into the second half.

Danny Lyanga added the second for the visitors four minutes after Lyanga's goal but Mbao fought and equalised in the 65th minute through Waziri Junior.

Mbeya City earned their season's 13th point after a 1-0 home win over Ndanda SC. Kelvin John scored the goal which gave Mbeya City the morale-boosting victory in the 75th minute.

Coastal Union were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Biashara United in another VPL tie played in Tanga. Ayoub Lyanga had given Coastal Union a 50th-minute lead but Biashara United clawed back to equalize in the first minute of added time.

The draw was enough to keep the Tanga-based club in the second position with 30 points, five fewer than league leaders Simba SC. They have played 17 games, three more than the Wekundu wa Msimbazi though. Biashara United are 15th with 18 points.

A 2-1 win for Polisi Tanzania over Kagera Sugar was not enough for them to move above their opponents on the log. The Sugar Millers remain perched in eighth place and the Law Enforcers are ninth although both enjoy the same number of points - 24.

Kagera Sugar have a +2 goal-difference compared to Polisi's +1.