Jimenez's 'horrible' head clash distressed Wolves captain Coady

The Mexican striker was taken off with a head injury after a collision with David Luiz, leaving his team-mates concerned about his condition

captain Conor Coady says his side are praying that Raul Jimenez is okay after the striker was stretchered off in the early stages of his side's 2-1 win against on Sunday.

The international had to be substituted after he clashed heads with Arsenal centre-back David Luiz in the Wolves box when they jumped to challenge for a cross from a corner.

While Luiz was able to continue after being bandaged up, Jimenez was not moving as the medical team checked on him and had to be taken off.

More teams

The visitors went on to secure the three points in north London, but Coady said the players were more concerned about their team-mate's condition than celebrating the win.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

He said to Sky Sports: "The first question we asked when we went in was: 'How is Raul?"

He added: "We were massively worried when it happened. We knew straight away it was a horrible clash of heads.

"But we just hope and pray everything is OK. I was at the front just behind him when it happened. It's something we never want to see.

"The most important thing is that both players are OK. But he is with the right people now and that's the most important thing. He is in hospital and by all accounts he is awake and breathing."

Raul's head injury is being assessed with a scan at a London hospital.



We will continue to update with more information as soon as we have it. pic.twitter.com/y2lowSYUxD — Wolves (@Wolves) November 29, 2020

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that the 29-year-old regained consciousness and is having tests done to measure the severity of the injury.

"Raul Jimenez is doing a scan now. He's conscious. He's OK inside the gravity of the problem," he said.

"You start hearing code red. It's serious. It was a bad moment for everybody. You see panic in their [medical staff] eyes and you start thinking how is he? We are worried.

"He speaks, he's aware. We have to have a proper assessment. He's in good hands."

The manager was delighted with the way his team responded to the shock of seeing the attacker go off, as they went on to take the lead through Pedro Neto.

Gabriel Magalhaes equalised for the hosts three minutes later, but Daniel Podence restored Wolves' advantage just before half-time and it proved to be enough to clinch the points.

"Amazing. I'm very proud today. This team showed heart today - a belief in the way they ran and worked was very good to see," he added.

"We want to grow. We want to improve. We did things very well. There were many things not OK.

"We have to improve. We want to become not so predictable. We'll never let go of our foundation, our idenity. We can grow inside of the game and improve our game and have more players involved."

Article continues below

Neto said he is proud of the way his side played and wished his team-mate well in his recovery.

"I was a little bit worried. I didn't see the impact but I heard it. I hope that he is OK and can recover to come back with us," he said.

"We had to try and focus on the game. We were focused and wanted to win. The way we played was unbelievable."