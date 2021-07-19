Jimenez has 'more power because he’s got the headband' as Ruddy salutes 'surreal' Wolves return

Eight months on from suffering a fractured skull in a meeting with Arsenal, a Mexico international frontman has returned to action

John Ruddy admits Raul Jimenez's return to action at Wolves eight months on from suffering a fractured skull is "surreal", with the Mexican striker now boasting "even more power because he's got the headband".

A highly-rated 30-year-old frontman was back in action during a friendly date with Crewe on Saturday having completed his recovery from a serious injury picked up during a Premier League meeting with Arsenal on November 29, 2020.

Those around him at Molineux never had any doubt that Jimenez would return, but they are surprised to have seen him make such rapid progress and show no sign of being professionally impacted by what happened to him at Emirates Stadium.

What has been said?

Wolves goalkeeper Ruddy has told the club's official website of seeing Jimenez out on the field and leading an attacking line once more: "It’s amazing. He’s been back in training for a few months, but to see him out on the pitch is brilliant.

"It’s surreal to see how well he’s done in such a short space of time. I think it was only three or four weeks after he did it and he was out and about, walking, doing keepy-ups with the ball, and it was incredible.

"But he’s worked tirelessly hard to get back to the point that he’s at now. We take our hats off to him and we’re delighted to have him back. It’s a testament to himself and the medical team, and obviously the support that we got at the time for the injury."

Will Jimenez be as good after his injury?

Jimenez had become a talismanic presence for Wolves prior to being laid low, with 48 goals recorded through 110 appearances since initially joining on loan from Benfica in 2018.

New boss Bruno Lage will be hoping to see the Mexico international pick up where he left off, with Ruddy of the opinion that a fearsome frontman can get even better.

He added: "He’s done all the tests, he’s come through everything, and that’s why I said it’s a testament to our medical team because they’ve made sure he’s ticked off every box that he’s needed to before he stepped out onto the pitch.

"Fair play to Crewe, they gave him a good reception as well, which is brilliant to see, and I thought we saw exactly what he brings to the team in the half-an-hour he had.

"His link-up play, his intelligence and the way he presses for us is vital. He was well up for it and his flick-ons and heading ability in general hasn’t really been affected, and he might even have a bit more power because he’s got the headband.

"It’s been a long-overdue return for him, but we’re delighted to have him back and look forward to him playing more this season."

Wolves have a number of friendly dates to take in before opening their 2021-22 Premier League campaign away at Leicester on August 14.

