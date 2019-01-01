Jesus credits team-mate Fernandinho for return to Man City form

The Brazil striker had gone 10 games without a goal for club and country but credits his compatriot for helping him out of his slump

Gabriel Jesus credited and team-mate Fernandinho for helping him to get back on the goal trail.

Jesus netted an impressive brace in City's 4-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Tuesday , ending a run of 10 matches without a goal for club and country that featured two missed penalties.

A pair of assured finishes suggested a return to form for the 22-year-old, who is expected to lead the line for Pep Guardiola's men once again in Saturday's Manchester derby, as Sergio Aguero remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

"I had a talk with Fernandinho. He has been helping me a lot. He has always been very important since I arrived at the club," Jesus said.

"With his experience throughout his career, he is giving me advice. The day before the game, we had a nice chat.

"He always looks after all of us, especially the young ones. As a countryman, he came to talk to me and tell me to remain calm.

"I was calm, more confident and I managed to score two goals, that was very important to me." Following Jesus' brace, City's record signing crowned his best performance for the club with a blistering 22-yard strike.

The international turned in an accomplished display in the holding midfield position Fernandinho – now operating at centre-back – had made his own under Guardiola.

Ahead of Wednesday's Merseyside derby between and , City cut the deficit between themselves and Jurgen Klopp's league leaders to eight points.

A run of one win in five matches across all competitions before their trip to Turf Moor meant it was a victory worth celebrating.

Article continues below

"We needed this victory,” Rodri told reporters. "It was a good performance.

"Sometimes when you lose or draw, your confidence can go down, and after this victory, we were really having a party in the dressing room because we needed it to bring up the mentality and confidence of the team.

"Everyone is human, and when you don't get the results, you need to get people's confidence up. This was an important victory. We will fight until the end because that is our mentality and identity."