Jesse Were: Zesco United striker returns to Harambee Stars squad for Uganda friendly

The striker has been included in the latest squad after he was ignored for Afcon duties by former Kenya coach Migne

New Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has selected Jesse Were in his provisional squad for the upcoming friendly against .

Kimanzi's first duty will be the friendly tie against the Ugandan Cranes and he has included his former club striker Were in the provisional squad.

The duo worked together at and . Were's exclusion from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad generated intense public debate with departed coach Sebastien Migne being on the receiving end.

Kimanzi has also included Kakamega sensation Moses Mudavadi and Samuel Olwande who recently moved from Mathare United to .

will face Uganda Cranes on September 8 at Kasarani.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Farouk Shikalo (Young Africans SC, ).

Defenders: Joseph Okumu ( Real Monarchs FC, USA), Mike Kibwage ( FC, Kenya), Joash Onyango ( FC, Kenya), Benard Ochieng (Wazito FC, Kenya), Aboud Omar (Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe, Romania), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, ) Nicholas Meja ( , Kenya), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama ( Hotspurs FC, ), Francis Kahata (Simba SC, Tanzania), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks FC, Kenya), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas FC, ), Clifton Miheso (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe FC, ), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, ), Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz FC), Whyvone Isuza (AFC SC)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol FC, ), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia) and John Avire.