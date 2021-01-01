Jeremie Frimpong: Bayer Leverkusen sign Ghana-eligible defender from Celtic

The 20-year-old is set to continue his career in Germany after sealing a four-year transfer on Wednesday

Ghana target Jeremie Frimpong has left Scottish side Celtic for German outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old joins Die Werkself on a four-year deal after two years at Celtic Park.

"Bayer 04 have signed the Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong. The Holland U20 international joins the Werkself from Scottish champions Celtic. The 20-year-old has signed a contract at Leverkusen to 30 June 2025," Leverkusen announced on their official website.

Frimpong developed through the youth ranks of Manchester City but struggled to break into the first team, prompting a move to Celtic in 2019.

He made 36 league appearances for the Scottish side over his two seasons with the club.

"Great opportunity to be able to play in one of the best leagues in Europe," Frimpong said on his move.

"I'm totally looking forward to the Bundesliga and, of course, this club in particular. Bayer 04 Leverkusen have regularly been in the Champions League and the Europa League.

"They demonstrated their ambition on the European stage last year in the two games against Glasgow Rangers.

"I really like the offensive, fast and technical style of play at Bayer 04 and I hope I can soon help the team."

Frimpong was linked to AS Roma before deciding to join Leverkusen who currently sit third on the German Bundesliga table.

"In Jeremie Frimpong, we have been able to sign a player with a great facility to develop and this again is a forward-looking transfer for Bayer 04. He's technically strong, incredibly quick and has the desire to go forwards," club sporting director Simon Rolfes added.

"Over the last year and a half, Jeremie has proved himself at an absolute top club in the physically very challenging Scottish league and in European competition.

"That important experience at Celtic, but above all his footballing ability, make him a very attractive young player."

Article continues below

Frimpong is eligible to represent Ghana, England and the Netherlands at senior international level.

Born in the Netherlands to a Ghanaian mother, the right-back moved to England at the age of seven.

After playing for the Dutch at U19 level, he graduated to represent the side at U20 level.