Jean Michael Seri: Cote d’Ivoire international released by Fulham

Newly promoted Premier League side Fulham have confirmed the departure of Cote d’Ivoire international Jean Michael Seri.

Despite his key role in the Cottagers’ promotion to the English elite division, the Londoners did not renew his contract which expires at the end of June 2022.

“Jean Michael Seri arrived at Fulham after we won promotion in 2018. He was a regular that year in the Premier League, but it was the 2021/22 campaign that fans will remember the fondest,” a statement from the club website read.

In the just-concluded 2021-22 campaign, Seri featured in 33 Championship matches with a goal (against Luton Town) to his credit for Marco Silva’s men.

However, he will now look elsewhere to continue his professional career before the start of next season.

Also asked to leave are Nigeria prospect Timmy Abraham, Ghana’s Jerome Opoku, Fabri, Michael Hector, Jacob Adams, Eric Ameyaw, Xavier Benjamin, Tyler Caton, Jonathon Page, Julian Schwarzer and Jaylan Wildbore.

Meanwhile, Sonny Hilton, Anglo-Nigerian Idris Odutayo and Adrion Pajaziti have signed new contracts until summer 2023.

Negotiations are ongoing with Tyrese Francois, Steven Sessegnon, Taye Ashby-Hammond, Imani Languedoc, Georgios Okkas, Ollie O'Neill, Oliver Sanderson and Jay Williams.

After representing Nice for three seasons, Seri joined Fulham on a four-year deal in July 2018 with an option to extend the contract by a further year.

He made 32 appearances in the Premier League during his debut campaign with a goal to his credit as the club got demoted to the English second-tier in 2018-19.

Next, the 30-year-old African moved to Sup Lig side Galatasaray where he scored two goals in 37 matches across all competitions, and he also won the Turkish Super Cup.

On the international scene, Seri made his Cote d’Ivoire debut in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Sierra Leone, featuring in the entire match in the 0–0 away draw.

At Afcon 2017 held in Gabon, Seri featured in two Elephants matches although they finished third in Group C behind DR Congo and Morocco.

His first international goal came in a 2018 Fifa World Cup qualification second round fixture against Liberia.