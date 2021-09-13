Indian Super League

Jamshedpur FC's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Anselm Noronha
Last Updated
Owen Coyle's side face East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in their first fixture before another away date with FC Goa

Jamshedpur kick off their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a an away fixture against East Bengal before a tough test against FC Goa in gameweek two.

The Men of Steel have home games against Hyderabad, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru in December, besides a couple more against Chennaiyin and NorthEast United in January, at Bambolim.

Owen Coyle is in his second season with the club who are yet to qualify for the play-offs.

Jamshedpur FC's Indian Super League first half fixtures 2021-22:

Date Time (IST) Match
Nov 21 7:30 PM East Bengal vs Jamshedpur
Nov 26 7:30 PM FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
Dec 2 7:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad
Dec 6 7:30 PM Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Dec 9 7:30 PM Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur
Dec 14 7:30 PM Odisha vs Jamshedpur
Dec 20 7:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru
Dec 26 7:30 PM Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur
Jan 2 7:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin
Jan 6 7:30 PM Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United